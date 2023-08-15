Do not sit back, take Assembly momentum to LS polls: Karnataka CM to cadres

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After dedicating the thumping victory of Congress in the Assembly polls in the state to the efforts of party workers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exhorted them not to rest on their laurels, but to continue with the same spirit to bag 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

“Our workers should not relax as I have assured the high command that we will win at least 20 seats in the LS elections. I expect to win more seats,” he said, addressing the general body meeting of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee here on Monday.

“I am speaking from experience. I say it without any exaggeration that BJP will lose in 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi neither attended the Parliament sessions properly nor paid any attention to the problems of people. He just does ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but there also there is no mention of people’s problems.”

The BJP lost in all constituencies where Modi held roadshows in the recent Assembly polls, while Congress won the constituencies where Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra passed, he claimed.

He suggested that the workers make use of the five guarantees the government has been implementing, especially the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ -- one of the biggest programmes, and also create awareness among the masses. He said JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy is like a BJP spokesperson and termed his claim of having a pen drive on corruption in the government false.

“BJP leaders are in panic that their true colours will be known once reports of probes on the scams under their government come out. Which is why they are making false allegations against the ruling party,” he added. “We got 42.8% of votes. The people of Karnataka have taken a very big step towards saving the country as they have rejected BJP’s disastrous ideology and politics of underdevelopment, price rise, unemployment, mismanagement and dividing people on the basis of hatred,” he stated.

