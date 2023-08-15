Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to consult legal experts on TN’s SC move  

He said the state government will release water only after ensuring that there is enough water for drinking purposes as well as to meet the requirements for standing crops.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said they will consult legal experts on Tamil Nadu approaching the Supreme Court seeking the release of Cauvery water from Karnataka. “We have to resolve it without getting into a confrontation as we are all like brothers,” Shivakumar said, explaining that the state is committed to following the distress formula.

Shivakumar, also Minister for Major Irrigation, told reporters that he failed to understand why the neighbouring state moved the apex court. “There was no need for the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Supreme Court. We could have resolved it through talks,” he said, adding that a decision needs to be taken keeping in mind the interest of farmers of both states.

He said the state government will release water only after ensuring that there is enough water for drinking purposes as well as to meet the requirements for standing crops. “Already, Mandya district-in-charge Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy has appealed to farmers not to go for additional crops. We will decide on the further course based on rain in the catchment areas and the availability of water in reservoirs in the Cauvery basin,” Shivakumar said.

Bommai urges CM to put his foot down
Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take a firm stand on protecting the interests of farmers of Karnataka following Tamil Nadu approaching the Supreme Court seeking the release of Cauvery water.   

In a letter to the CM, the BJP leader said releasing Cauvery water will put farmers in Karnataka in distress. Tamil Nadu should have used 32 tmcft of water for the Kuruvai crop in one lakh acres, but this year, they have used 60.97 tmcft of water for the crop. But officials from Karnataka failed to protest against this in the Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting, the former CM said.

The water in the reservoirs in the state should be used for providing drinking water to Bengaluru and other places in the state and also to protect the interests of farmers, he said.

