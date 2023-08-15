Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to release 10 TMC Cauvery water to TN: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka should not release the Cauvery water because Tamil Nadu has overused the water on its crops.

Published: 15th August 2023 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said 10 TMC of Cauvery river water will be released to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

He, however, said Karnataka does not have adequate water in its reservoir.

"We don't have sufficient water but we are going to release 10 TMC water," Shivakumar said while addressing media persons.

Asked when the water would be released, he said already the Karnataka government is on the job.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka should not release the Cauvery water because Tamil Nadu has overused the water on its crops.

Tamil Nadu was supposed to use 32 TMC on 1.8 lakh hectares but it increased the cropping area by four times, Bommai said adding that the Karnataka government officials did not protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar TMC Cauvery river water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp