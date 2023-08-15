Land dispute: Koppal woman gangraped, hubby thrashed

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: In a shocking incident reported from Koppal, a 46-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and her husband beaten up by a group of men on July 25. An FIR has been filed against 16 people. Of the accused, many are relatives of the woman.

According to a complaint filed on August 8 by the victim’s family members, the group attacked them when they were working in their field. The woman alleged that the accused undressed her and shot videos of the assault in broad daylight on her. They left her by the roadside half-naked and fled. The attack took place.

The woman and her family told media persons at Koppal on Monday that the police have not arrested any of the accused. “People of my village are shocked after the videos went viral. We will stage a protest against the delay in nabbing the accused, and appeal to the ministers to ensure justice to my family. How can we live in the village with such shame,” the victim’s husband said.

Meanwhile, officers investigating the case said the accused and the couple had a dispute over a piece of land. The accused had warned the couple not to cultivate the land. But the woman and her husband claim the land belongs to them. A police officer from Gangavati said the accused fled the village after the complaint was filed.

