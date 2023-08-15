Muniyappa suggests senior ministers pave the way for new faces

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa’s suggestion to senior ministers of the Siddaramaiah cabinet to give way to new faces after two-and-a-half years of their tenure has created a buzz in political circles.

“The party high command will take a decision on appointing the CM and Dy CM. It will be good if ministers, except for those who have entered the cabinet for the first time, pave the way for others and set an example. This will help others get an opportunity too,” he said at the KPCC general body meeting on Monday. His statement received a good response from those attending the meeting who gave him a round of applause.

Muniyappa’s statement is also being interpreted as a possible change in guard in the government after the first half of the Congress government. Party sources said those who have been longing for the chief minister’s post and their supporters are happy with Muniyappa’s statement.

The minister also suggested that District Congress Committee presidents, who put in efforts to bring the party to power, should also be considered for nominations to boards and corporations. Soon after the government was formed, DyCM and KPCC president D K Shivakumar had said that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders held a meeting with him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in New Delhi before appointing them. He indirectly referred to the high command brokering peace between them as both were in a fierce contest for the chief Minister’s post.

Rajeev Gowda is Dy Chairman of planning board

Former member of the Rajya Sabha Prof Rajeev Gowda has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Board. A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday night said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued orders appointing Gowda as the Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Board with the cabinet minister’s rank. The CM is the Chairman of the board. The CM also appointed MLC Prakash Hukkeri as the Karnataka Representative-II in New Delhi with the cabinet minister’s rank. Senior Congress leader and former minister TB Jayachandra, who missed out on cabinet berth, was earlier appointed as the state’s special representative in New Delhi. ENS

