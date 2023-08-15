Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway cuts off younger generation from Shivapura Soudha  

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: While many across the country are supporting the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Shivapura village in Maddur, known for hoisting the national flag for the first time in the region as part of the freedom struggle 85 years ago, is fast fading into history.

The Shivapura Soudha, one of the iconic buildings constructed to mark the Shivapura March, has seen a sharp decline in the number of visitors, thanks to the new Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway that bypasses the town. As there is no access from the main road, the younger generation is kept away from knowing about the importance of the freedom struggle of this region.

In the past, it was a convention for educational institutions going on a tour of the Mandya district to take their students to the Shivapura Soudha. The students were told about the importance of the iconic building and the village, which gained national attention 85 years ago by hosting a peaceful agitation to attain the goal of responsible government and hoisting the flag giving a call for freedom.

On April 9, 1938, the national flag was hoisted in the village, and the Mysuru police arrested the activists who did so, as hoisting the Tricolour was banned by the British administration. Congressmen later held a convention, chalking out various programmes. The then Agrarian Agitation came as an added advantage, uniting all to fight back against the British.

Thirumale Gowda from the village gave over 9 acres of land for the flag-hoisting ceremony. He also gave his residence to use as an office and his bungalow to accommodate a large number of people, especially women and children, who came from different parts of the state.

To commemorate Shivapura Satyagraha, the Shivapura Soudha was inaugurated in 1979, which is a landmark in the region. But no efforts have been made to make the Soudha more attractive and educational. SM Krishna, when he was chief minister between 1999 and 2004, had planned to set up an exclusive library, giving information on the freedom movement and the local contribution to it, but could not take it up.

There has been a demand to set up the Shivapura Satyagraha Authority, but it has not materialised. Also, there are no funds for the upkeep of the Soudha and the musical fountain in front of it has not been repaired in years. Added to this, the new Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway has cut off access to the iconic structure. Residents say the education department should make the visit to Shivapura by students mandatory and efforts should be made to screen documentaries and organise events during vacations to attract more people.

