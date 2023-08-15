Home States Karnataka

Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway cuts off younger generation from Shivapura Soudha  

In the past, it was a convention for educational institutions going on tour of Mandya district to take their students to the Shivapura Soudha.

Published: 15th August 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Shivapura Soudha

For representational purposes

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: While many across the country are supporting the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Shivapura village in Maddur, known for hoisting the national flag for the first time in the region as part of the freedom struggle 85 years ago, is fast fading into history.

The Shivapura Soudha, one of the iconic buildings constructed to mark the  Shivapura March, has seen a sharp decline in the number of visitors, thanks to the new Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway that bypasses the town. As there is no access from the main road, the younger generation is kept away from knowing about the importance of the freedom struggle of this region.

In the past, it was a convention for educational institutions going on a tour of the Mandya district to take their students to the Shivapura Soudha. The students were told about the importance of the iconic building and the village, which gained national attention 85 years ago by hosting a peaceful agitation to attain the goal of responsible government and hoisting the flag giving a call for freedom.

On April 9, 1938, the national flag was hoisted in the village, and the Mysuru police arrested the activists who did so, as hoisting the Tricolour was banned by the British administration. Congressmen later held a convention, chalking out various programmes. The then Agrarian Agitation came as an added advantage, uniting all to fight back against the British.

Thirumale Gowda from the village gave over 9 acres of land for the flag-hoisting ceremony. He also gave his residence to use as an office and his bungalow to accommodate a large number of people, especially women and children, who came from different parts of the state.  

To commemorate Shivapura Satyagraha, the Shivapura Soudha was inaugurated in 1979, which is a landmark in the region. But no efforts have been made to make the Soudha more attractive and educational. SM Krishna, when he was chief minister between 1999 and 2004, had planned to set up an exclusive library, giving information on the freedom movement and the local contribution to it, but could not take it up.

There has been a demand to set up the Shivapura Satyagraha Authority, but it has not materialised. Also, there are no funds for the upkeep of the Soudha and the musical fountain in front of it has not been repaired in years. Added to this, the new Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway has cut off access to the iconic structure. Residents say the education department should make the visit to Shivapura by students mandatory and efforts should be made to screen documentaries and organise events during vacations to attract more people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign Shivapura Soudha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp