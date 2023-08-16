Home States Karnataka

BJP slams plan to scrap NEP, DyCM DK Shivakumar hits back

In its election manifesto, the Congress announced that NEP will be withdrawn.

Published: 16th August 2023 06:47 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP leaders slammed the state government’s decision to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) from the next academic year as was announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said it is not proper to take such a decision for political reasons and the government must reconsider its stand. He said it is not right to take such decisions only for political reasons and ignore the future of students. 

Bommai said Dr K Kasturirangan, who had drafted the Karnataka State Education Policy, had also drafted the NEP. “How can our students compete if we do not have a system that is prevalent across the country? It will be a big setback for students from rural areas. The government should reconsider its decision or the BJP, educational institutions and parents have to protest against this,” he said. 

He also hit out at AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala for calling BJP supporters ‘Rakshas’ (demons). “It is an insult to the citizens of the country,” he said.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hit back by terming the NEP as “Nagpur Education Policy”. The policy furthers the BJP’s political agenda and there is no need for it, he said. He also questioned why the BJP governments in other states have not implemented NEP. In its election manifesto, the Congress announced that NEP will be withdrawn. “It is a state subject, let them not worry about it,” Shivakumar said.

