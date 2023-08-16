'BJP’s efforts to pull down Congress govt will come to nought,' says Digvijay Singh

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: No effort by the BJP to pull down the state government will bear fruit as the people have given a huge mandate to the Congress, said senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday. Singh, who was in the city to take part in the Independence Day celebration hosted by the district unit of the party, told reporters that the BJP is said to be making efforts to topple the government using the ‘40% commission’ money. Since people have blessed the party with enough seats, every attempt of the BJP is sure to fail, he added.

Ridiculing the saffron party, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said despite getting rejected by people, BJP leaders have not learnt a lesson yet. The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh too indulged in largescale corruption with charges of ‘50% commission’ against it.

Stating that the mandate given to the Congress in Karnataka has given a new direction to national politics, the Rajya Sabha member said the Congress believes in unity, but the BJP is injecting poison into the mind of people on the basis of religion.

On the Manipur violence, Singh held Chief Minister Biren Singh responsible for the volatile situation in the northeastern state. “Riots in the state were the result of the BJP’s politics of creating a divide among people on the basis of caste and religion. The innocent people of the state are suffering a lot,” he added.

