Congress finalises names for three MLC posts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress high command has cleared the names of MLCs for nomination to three vacant posts in the Legislative Council. Sources said the names of former minister and actress Umashree, former minister M R Seetharam and former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Sudham Das were finalised to be nominated to the Upper House. Former Union minister K Rahman Khan’s son Mansur Ali Khan’s name was also doing the rounds for the nomination.

Umashree served as minister for women and child development and Kannada and culture in the Siddaramaiah government from 2013 to 2018.

Sudham Das joined the Congress recently. There was some opposition within the party over nominating him to the Upper House, sources said and added that Das had the backing of both Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Some leaders were insisting that those who had worked hard for the party in the Assembly polls should be nominated, sources said.

Earlier, the Raj Bhavan had directed the state government to examine the petitions submitted by two organisations about the nominations and take necessary action.

