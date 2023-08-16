Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy: Voice of people, not any party

Published: 16th August 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

JDS leader and former chief minister  HD Kumaraswamy | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hitting back at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for calling him “spokesperson of the BJP”, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said he is the voice of Kannadigas and not any party. During the Independence Day celebration at the JDS office here on Tuesday, the former CM said people had decided to keep him in the Opposition and he will continue to be their voice by questioning the wrongdoings of the government.

Continuing his attack against the Congress, Kumaraswamy said the party’s ‘Garibi Hatao’ has remained a slogan and ridiculed that inequality was its guarantee. Further, he said there was only one East India Company before independence, but today, there were many in the form of national parties that are looting people.

Later, speaking to reporters, the JDS legislative party leader said the state government’s corruption cases are unfolding every day like a movie sequel. “The day of the curtains coming down on this government is not very far,” he added. 

He also asked whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who accused Kumaraswamy of making ‘hit and run’ allegations and that he carried an empty pen drive, was daring enough to take action against the concerned if he produced the evidence.

On the Tamil Nadu government moving Supreme Court seeking water, the former CM said, “They (Congress) had done Mekedatu padayatra. Let’s wait and watch what they will do.” Meanwhile, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar told reporters that all leaders and parties are free to disclose whatever evidence they had before the public.

