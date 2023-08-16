Intent of Statute to be read out in all schools: Education Minister Madhu S Bangarappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Action is being taken to read out the intent of the Constitution every day in schools during prayers to understand the significance of the Statute, said Education Minister and district in-charge minister Madhu S Bangarappa during the 77th Indian Independence Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Bangarappa said he has directed officials to ensure proper facilities, including books, uniforms and shoes, to government school students. Two eggs per week will be given to students up to tenth standard, which will commence from next week. Second PU students will be given the option of two supplementary examinations which would help them join further studies without losing a year. Steps are being taken to recruit teachers and to construct new classrooms, he said.

On land issues concerning Sharavathi evacuees and bagair hukum farmers, he said that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are keen to find a solution. Both forest and revenue departments have to work towards this, he said.

Authorities have been told to release monetary relief to the people who have suffered crop loss and damage to their houses due to heavy showers, he said.

Special attention is being given to commence Ayush University. The government is committed to upgrade the existing libraries in rural areas into e-libraries to help bring rural people to the mainstream, he added.

