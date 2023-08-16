Karnataka mulls own airports authority

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Minister for Infrastructure Development MB Patil on Tuesday asserted that the state government is mulling over the possibilities of establishing its own airports authority on the lines of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to operate airports being built in the state by it. Addressing reporters here, he said handing over the airports to AAI for operation fetched no profit to the state.

Feasibility of airport authority to be assessed, says MB Patil

Hence, the government has plans to operate the airports on its own. “When the state government is funding the airports, then why should AAI operate them. Moreover, the state has to bear the operation charges. Instead, the government can operate the airports coming up at Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Raichur and Ballari on its own,” he said.

Patil, however, said that before taking any decision, a detailed assessment of its pros and cons, feasibility, and legal hurdles would be made.

On AAI granting the operational part of Mangalore Airport to Adani group, the minister wondered why AAI handed it over to Adani. “The state government handed over the operational part to AAI. But in turn, AAI gave it to Adani. If it had to be given to Adani, then the government could have done it directly without giving it to AAI,” he said.

Claiming that he is not happy with the decision, Patil said that he has asked the officials to study the terms and conditions on which the operation of Mangalore Airport was given to AAI.

He said the state government is in talks with multinational companies such as FOXCONN, IBC, Marubeni, etc., on the establishment of their manufacturing units worth millions of dollars in Karnataka.

Earlier, Patil, who is also the district in-charge minister, hoisted the tricolour and addressed the gathering. Deputy Commissioner T Bhoobalan and ZP CEO Rahul Shinde were among the officials present.

