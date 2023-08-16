Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to release 10 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Expressing displeasure over Tamil Nadu not supporting the Mekedatu project, the DyCM said 400 tmcft of water flowed into the sea last year.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the Karnataka government is committed to releasing 10 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, which has approached the Supreme Court for the same. In the same breath, Shivakumar appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to cooperate with Karnataka in the implementation of the Mekedatu project as it would be beneficial to it too.

Addressing reporters after taking part in the Independence Day celebrations at the KPCC office, Shivakumar, who is also Minister for Water Resources, said Karnataka had released water to Tamil Nadu based on its availability while also providing water to farmers for irrigation. 

Reiterating that there should be no confrontation over sharing of Cauvery water, he said water will be released based on the inflow into the reservoirs in Karnataka. “However, we are committed to releasing 10 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu now,” he added. 

Expressing displeasure over Tamil Nadu not supporting the Mekedatu project, the DyCM said 400 tmcft of water flowed into the sea last year. The neighbouring state should cooperate in implementing the Mekedatu project as it would help Karnataka release water whenever there is rain deficit. “It is in times such as these that the project helps us to release water to Tamil Nadu. The Mekedatu project benefits Tamil Nadu also. Hence, it should support the reservoir project,” Shivakumar said.

