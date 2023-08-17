CM Siddaramaiah says only weapon left for PM Modi is politics of hatred

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not speak about important issues plaguing the country and turned his Independence Day address into an election speech.

In a series of tweets, the CM said it is unfortunate that the PM did not announce any firm decision to bring peace to Manipur or speak about other important issues. People are reeling under the burden of price rise, people in North Indian states are suffering due to heavy rains, cloud bursts and floods had created fear among people in the national capital. But the PM did not speak about any of those issues and that holds a mirror to the PM’s failure, the CM stated.

“The BJP’s agenda of dividing the country on the basis of caste and religion is no longer a hidden agenda. You (Modi) are convinced that it is not possible to face the upcoming Lok Sabha elections based on the achievements of the government. The only weapon left in this situation, and dearest to you, is the politics of hatred,” he stated.

Siddaramaiah said the PM, in his long speech, repeatedly mentioned dynastic politics and criticised the Congress party. In the Karnataka elections, the BJP gave tickets to 34 candidates belonging to political families, Siddaramaiah said. Siddaramaiah also stated that BJP has joined hands with parties involved in dynasty politics in many states, including the JDS in Karnataka, to enjoy power.

Jairam flays PM on Manipur

In Chikkamagaluru, Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be observing ‘maun vrat’ (vow of silence) on violence-hit Manipur, speaking for just four minutes on the situation in the troubled state during his two-hour-and-13-minute Independence Day speech. “Around 28 BJP MLAs were elected from Imphal valley. All the 10 Kuki seats went in favour of the BJP. Even in the face of a massive mandate, violent incidents are happening. The only reason for this is that the double-engine government has failed,” Ramesh told reporters on Wednesday.

