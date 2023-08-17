Home States Karnataka

Digital economy will contribute over 20% of GDP by 2026: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Published: 17th August 2023

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Digital economy and innovation will soon be at the heart of our economy.

Inaugurating the G20-DIA (Digital Innovation Alliance) Summit in Bengaluru on Thursday, he said technology and innovation are beginning to make a dramatic inclusion of people who were kept out of the reach of governance for several decades.

Chandrasekhar also said that the digital economy will contribute over 20% of GDP by 2026 from the present 11%.

"Digital economy has gone from 4.5% in 2014 of the total GDP to 11% today," he said. 

The pace of digitisation is accelerating at an unprecedented pace and the country is certainly a pre-eminent nation in how we have adapted technology. The future will be a digital economy and innovation and it also represents economic opportunity and represents governance, he added.

The two-day DIA summit, being held on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of DEWG (Digital Economy Working Group) under G20, and three broad topics - Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Security in the Digital Economy and Digital Skilling etc- are being discussed as part of the summit.

As part of the summit, the top 6 startups will be awarded on Friday.

