DK Shivakumar won’t become CM by targeting workers like me, says CT Ravi

Ravi said he is only a common BJP worker and RSS volunteer, whereas Shivakumar is one of the richest MLAs of the country.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU:  “I know what type of treatment DyCM DK Shivakumar, being a disciple of (gangster) Kotwal Ramachandra, would give and I therefore seek protection from the chief minister,” said BJP leader CT Ravi on Wednesday.  He was reacting to Shivakumar’s remark that Ravi “needed treatment”. Ravi said he is only a common BJP worker and RSS volunteer, whereas Shivakumar is one of the richest MLAs of the country.

“Shivakumar, as DyCM in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, is also in charge of Bengaluru Development and Irrigation. I am a defeated candidate, while he has won. He enjoys power as well as position and has a power ego. Enthused by this, he might have talked of giving treatment to me. I am scared, so, I appeal to the CM to give me protection,” Ravi said sarcastically. He said it will not be possible for Shivakumar to become CM by targeting defeated and ordinary workers like him and asked him to target others.

“There is information that power sharing is done on the lines of gram panchayat. Within three months after the Congress government came to power, as many as 30 ruling party MLAs, including senior leader Basavaraj Rayareddy, have expressed discontent in public. This shows all is not well within the Congress,” Ravi said.

He said people are already upset with inadequate power supply on the pretext of free electricity and it will not come as a surprise if the present government is ousted by disappointed people before or after the Lok Sabha polls. He also advocated the need to enforce the Uniform Civil Code to put an end to appeasement politics and questioned the need for a separate law for another community even when there is mention of equality in the Preamble of the Constitution.

