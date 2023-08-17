Karnataka Electrical Inspectorate asks apartment to stop using 30 lifts

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Electrical Inspectorate recently issued a notice to the builder and landowners of an apartment complex on Kanakapura Main Road in Doddakallasandra, asking them to immediately stop operations of all the lifts in two of its towers, pointing out no permission has been taken from the Inspectorate to operate them.

After the letter, a home buyer has written to City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, highlighting how such an unauthorised operation puts the lives and limbs of thousands of residents at risk. The Bangalore Development Authority too issued the Occupancy Certificate for the project in December 2022 without the approval in place.

TNIE has a copy of the order issued by the Inspectorate on August 10 as well as the complaint submitted by the house owner to the police on August 14. The sprawling apartment complex has 2,000 flats with at least half of them occupied. Thirty lifts cater to 27 floors plus three basement facilities with at least 4,000 residents and support staff using them.

The Inspectorate order is addressed to the builder and the owners of the land. It states that 30 OTIS lifts are being operated unauthorisedly in two towers “It is necessary to obtain the lift licence as per the New Karnataka Lifts, Escalators and Passenger Conveyor Rules 2015 from this department. Hence, it is hereby informed to switch OFF the lift until necessary approvals are obtained,” it orders.

Urging the builder to apply for the permission at the earliest, the notice added that failure to do so would invite action under the same rules. Before the installation of the lifts, permission had been sought by the builder on September 30, 2021. However, consent needs to be obtained from the inspectorate before operating them.

Dhananjaya Padmanabachar, a 3BHK owner here, who has raised the issue with the top cop, told TNIE, “Lift approval from the right authority is a basic safety requirement. If any life failure happens, then who would be held responsible?” A representative of the builder said she will get back with their response.

BENGALURU: The State Electrical Inspectorate recently issued a notice to the builder and landowners of an apartment complex on Kanakapura Main Road in Doddakallasandra, asking them to immediately stop operations of all the lifts in two of its towers, pointing out no permission has been taken from the Inspectorate to operate them. After the letter, a home buyer has written to City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, highlighting how such an unauthorised operation puts the lives and limbs of thousands of residents at risk. The Bangalore Development Authority too issued the Occupancy Certificate for the project in December 2022 without the approval in place. TNIE has a copy of the order issued by the Inspectorate on August 10 as well as the complaint submitted by the house owner to the police on August 14. The sprawling apartment complex has 2,000 flats with at least half of them occupied. Thirty lifts cater to 27 floors plus three basement facilities with at least 4,000 residents and support staff using them. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Inspectorate order is addressed to the builder and the owners of the land. It states that 30 OTIS lifts are being operated unauthorisedly in two towers “It is necessary to obtain the lift licence as per the New Karnataka Lifts, Escalators and Passenger Conveyor Rules 2015 from this department. Hence, it is hereby informed to switch OFF the lift until necessary approvals are obtained,” it orders. Urging the builder to apply for the permission at the earliest, the notice added that failure to do so would invite action under the same rules. Before the installation of the lifts, permission had been sought by the builder on September 30, 2021. However, consent needs to be obtained from the inspectorate before operating them. Dhananjaya Padmanabachar, a 3BHK owner here, who has raised the issue with the top cop, told TNIE, “Lift approval from the right authority is a basic safety requirement. If any life failure happens, then who would be held responsible?” A representative of the builder said she will get back with their response.