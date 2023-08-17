Karnataka State Open University to get 2 rooms in govt colleges

B K Lakshmikantha By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), the higher education department has agreed to provide two spacious rooms in the government colleges in every district to the university to run its study centre to promote distance learning.

The university which has recently been conferred A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has initiated various programme to take higher education to the doorsteps of the learners. As part of the initiative, the authorities who had planned to reach the students in all parts of the state, especially in north Karnataka districts, have decided to open regional centres and study centres in all the districts.

The authorities recently met Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar and got consent to get rooms in the government colleges to run its centres. KSOU vice-chancellor Prof Sharanappa V Halse told TNIE that the university runs under a three-tier system. While the headquarters is in Mysuru, there was a need to start regional centres and study centres in the districts.

“As the university doesn’t have centres to conduct classes for the students in all districts, we approached the minister and appealed for his support. The minister agreed to provide rooms in government colleges in every district. The minister had directed the deputy commissioners of the districts to make the arrangements in this regard,” he said. Meanwhile, the university also plans to construct regional centres in the north Karnataka districts.

