KSMSCL places order for sterile gloves from company allegedly involved in misappropriation of funds

BENGALURU: With warehouses under Karnataka State Medical Supplies and Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) witnessing a shortage of sterile gloves, the state is planning to procure gloves from a company that is allegedly involved in the misappropriation of funds.

KSMSCL Managing Director, Chidananda S Vatare told The New Indian Express that there are multiple warehouses including Ballari, Bidar, Chitradurga, Bengaluru Urban, Gadak, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Madikeri, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

Vatare said that he noticed a shortage of sterile gloves over the past few weeks and hence decided to place a second order with the company that won the tender for it last year. Since gloves are a frequently used commodity, it was important to restock them.

Anondita Healthcare, a Noida-based company won the tender bid signing a year contract.

However, a medical supplier from the state recently wrote to the officials at Karnataka Health Department alleging misappropriation of funds for the sterile gloves being supplied by the company.

The letter dated August 8 stated, “Anondita Healthcare is purportedly supplying medical supplies at a substantially higher price when compared to the prices being offered to other neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Odisha, operating under similar terms and conditions.”

A pack of 10 sterile gloves (6.5 size) is supplied at a cost of Rs 111.44 to Karnataka while Tamil Nadu is supplied for Rs 94.64. It was further noted that such discrepancies in prices raised critical questions about the transparency, and fairness of the procurement process within KSMSCL.

A “fall clause” which is included in the procurement contracts obligates bidders to guarantee that they have not supplied or are currently supplying the same item, equipment or system to any other government organisation at a lower price than what is offered in the bid. The KSMSCL MD said that the fall clause was mentioned in the tender documents but was not in the company contract.

Vatare who recently took charge at the MD also added that the cost was decided a year back and at the time of bidding, the cost was less than the estimated price even from neighbouring states. According to him, the estimated cost was Rs 127.60 which was 12.66 percent lesser than Anondita Healthcare’s supply cost.

BENGALURU: With warehouses under Karnataka State Medical Supplies and Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) witnessing a shortage of sterile gloves, the state is planning to procure gloves from a company that is allegedly involved in the misappropriation of funds. KSMSCL Managing Director, Chidananda S Vatare told The New Indian Express that there are multiple warehouses including Ballari, Bidar, Chitradurga, Bengaluru Urban, Gadak, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Madikeri, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Vijayapura and Yadgir. Vatare said that he noticed a shortage of sterile gloves over the past few weeks and hence decided to place a second order with the company that won the tender for it last year. Since gloves are a frequently used commodity, it was important to restock them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Anondita Healthcare, a Noida-based company won the tender bid signing a year contract. However, a medical supplier from the state recently wrote to the officials at Karnataka Health Department alleging misappropriation of funds for the sterile gloves being supplied by the company. The letter dated August 8 stated, “Anondita Healthcare is purportedly supplying medical supplies at a substantially higher price when compared to the prices being offered to other neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Odisha, operating under similar terms and conditions.” A pack of 10 sterile gloves (6.5 size) is supplied at a cost of Rs 111.44 to Karnataka while Tamil Nadu is supplied for Rs 94.64. It was further noted that such discrepancies in prices raised critical questions about the transparency, and fairness of the procurement process within KSMSCL. A “fall clause” which is included in the procurement contracts obligates bidders to guarantee that they have not supplied or are currently supplying the same item, equipment or system to any other government organisation at a lower price than what is offered in the bid. The KSMSCL MD said that the fall clause was mentioned in the tender documents but was not in the company contract. Vatare who recently took charge at the MD also added that the cost was decided a year back and at the time of bidding, the cost was less than the estimated price even from neighbouring states. According to him, the estimated cost was Rs 127.60 which was 12.66 percent lesser than Anondita Healthcare’s supply cost.