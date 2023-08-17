Lokayukta raids houses of two government officials working in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Lokayukta sleuths conducted raids on the houses of two government officials in Kodagu.

The houses of Additional Deputy Commissioner Nanjundegowda and Harangi Superintendent Engineer KK Raghupati were raided. While Madikeri division Lokayukta officials raided the house of Nanjunde Gowda, the Mysuru division officers raided the house of engineer Raghupati.

As confirmed by the sources, assets worth Rs 3.53 crore were unearthed during the raid against Nanjundegowda. Nanjunde Gowda is in possession of several immovable properties worth over 2.55 crore including farmland at Kollegala, farmhouse and farmland at Periyapatna, house sites at Mysuru and Suntikoppa, farmland at Mysuru and over 6.80-acre farmland at Bhagamandala in Kodagu.

During the raid, Rs 23 lakh cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 21.34 lakh and silver jewels worth nearly 10,000 were unearthed. The raid was led under the guidance of Lokayukta DGP Prashanth Kumar Thakur, IG Dr Subramanyeshwar Rao and SP Ramesh Babu by DySP MS Pavan Kumar and PI Lokesh of Kodagu Lokayukta.

Meanwhile, as confirmed by sources, the Mysuru Division Lokayukta officials raided two locations in the city belonging to Harangi Superintendent Engineer Raghupati. Immovable properties worth Rs 2.09 crore and moveable properties worth Rs 1.32 crore were unearthed during the raid.

Investigations are ongoing in both cases.

