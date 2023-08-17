Home States Karnataka

Lokayukta raids houses of two government officials working in Kodagu

During the raid, Rs 23 lakh cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 21.34 lakh and silver jewels worth nearly 10,000 were unearthed.

Published: 17th August 2023 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Lokayukta police raids 15 govt officials, seizes assets

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Lokayukta sleuths conducted raids on the houses of two government officials in Kodagu.

The houses of Additional Deputy Commissioner Nanjundegowda and Harangi Superintendent Engineer KK Raghupati were raided. While Madikeri division Lokayukta officials raided the house of Nanjunde Gowda, the Mysuru division officers raided the house of engineer Raghupati.

As confirmed by the sources, assets worth Rs 3.53 crore were unearthed during the raid against Nanjundegowda. Nanjunde Gowda is in possession of several immovable properties worth over 2.55 crore including farmland at Kollegala, farmhouse and farmland at Periyapatna, house sites at Mysuru and Suntikoppa, farmland at Mysuru and over 6.80-acre farmland at Bhagamandala in Kodagu.

During the raid, Rs 23 lakh cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 21.34 lakh and silver jewels worth nearly 10,000 were unearthed. The raid was led under the guidance of Lokayukta DGP Prashanth Kumar Thakur, IG Dr Subramanyeshwar Rao and SP Ramesh Babu by DySP MS Pavan Kumar and PI Lokesh of Kodagu Lokayukta.

Meanwhile, as confirmed by sources, the Mysuru Division Lokayukta officials raided two locations in the city belonging to Harangi Superintendent Engineer Raghupati. Immovable properties worth Rs 2.09 crore and moveable properties worth Rs 1.32 crore were unearthed during the raid.

Investigations are ongoing in both cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lokayukta raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp