Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka raid 14 government officials in disproportionate assets case

The operation that started early in the morning took place simultaneously in nine districts, Lokayukta sources said.

Published: 17th August 2023 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokayukta

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokayukta (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Officials of the Lokayukta in Karnataka on Thursday raided 45 locations belonging to 14 government officials accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their income, and registered 13 cases till now.

According to a statement issued by the Lokayukta office, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Revenue Inspector S Nataraj, Tahsildar Shivaraju, Chikkajala Gram Panchayat member Laxmipathi, Tumakuru Zilla Panchayat Grievance Redressal Forum head Bhuvanahalli Nagaraj, BBMP Lake Division Executive Engineer S Bharathi, Chitradurga Minor Irrigation Department Assistant Engineer K Mahesh, Tumakuru City Development Authority Joint Director K N Nagaraju, Madikeri Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Nanjunde Gowda and Kodagu Superintendent Engineer in Irrigation Department K K Raghupathi are among the 14 officers raided by the Lokayukta sleuths.

The others are RFO S Sathish, Koppal Nirmithi Kendra manager Manjunatha, Bidar police constable Vijayakumar, Belagavi Municipal Corporation RI Santhosha Sharanappa Annisetty and Dharwad Police Constable Shivananda Manakar, the statement said.

