Man posts video of minister Mallikarjun on FB, plaint filed  

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: The Davanagere CEN police on Tuesday night registered a complaint against a person for illegally posting a video of an interview between Davanagere district in-charge minister SS Mallikarjun and his wife Dr Prabha Mallikarjun.

The complainant, Srinath Babu (Boodhal Babu), alleged that Vijaykumar Hiremath has illegally uploaded a small part of the interview, which is leading to confusion and disturbance in society. The interview is several months old and the video is being posted on social media now to cause disturbance in society, he stated in the complaint. Srinath said Hiremath had not taken permission from the original owner of the video before posting it on Facebook. The aim of the video is to damage the image of the minister, he added.

Meanwhile, a petition against the minister was submitted at the Rajajinagar police station in Bengaluru, accusing him of using objectionable words in the video. The petition had been transferred to the Vidhana Soudha police station. Bengaluru North DCP Shiva Prakash Devaraju told TNIE that no NCR or FIR has been filed.

DCP (Central) R Srinivas Gowda, in whose jurisdiction Vidhana Soudha police station falls, said no complaint has been registered against the minister.

DAVANGERE: The Davanagere CEN police on Tuesday night registered a complaint against a person for illegally posting a video of an interview between Davanagere district in-charge minister SS Mallikarjun and his wife Dr Prabha Mallikarjun. The complainant, Srinath Babu (Boodhal Babu), alleged that Vijaykumar Hiremath has illegally uploaded a small part of the interview, which is leading to confusion and disturbance in society. The interview is several months old and the video is being posted on social media now to cause disturbance in society, he stated in the complaint. Srinath said Hiremath had not taken permission from the original owner of the video before posting it on Facebook. The aim of the video is to damage the image of the minister, he added. Meanwhile, a petition against the minister was submitted at the Rajajinagar police station in Bengaluru, accusing him of using objectionable words in the video. The petition had been transferred to the Vidhana Soudha police station. Bengaluru North DCP Shiva Prakash Devaraju told TNIE that no NCR or FIR has been filed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); DCP (Central) R Srinivas Gowda, in whose jurisdiction Vidhana Soudha police station falls, said no complaint has been registered against the minister.