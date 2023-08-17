Home States Karnataka

Man posts video of minister Mallikarjun on FB, plaint filed  

The complainant, Srinath Babu (Boodhal Babu), alleged that Vijaykumar Hiremath has illegally uploaded a small part of the interview, which is leading to confusion and disturbance in society.

Published: 17th August 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

SS Mallikarjuna Rao

SS Mallikarjuna Rao

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE:  The Davanagere CEN police on Tuesday night registered a complaint against a person for illegally posting a video of an interview between Davanagere district in-charge minister SS Mallikarjun and his wife Dr Prabha Mallikarjun.

The complainant, Srinath Babu (Boodhal Babu), alleged that Vijaykumar Hiremath has illegally uploaded a small part of the interview, which is leading to confusion and disturbance in society. The interview is several months old and the video is being posted on social media now to cause disturbance in society, he stated in the complaint. Srinath said Hiremath had not taken permission from the original owner of the video before posting it on Facebook. The aim of the video is to damage the image of the minister, he added.

Meanwhile, a petition against the minister was submitted at the Rajajinagar police station in Bengaluru, accusing him of using objectionable words in the video. The petition had been transferred to the Vidhana Soudha police station. Bengaluru North DCP Shiva Prakash Devaraju told TNIE that no NCR or FIR has been filed.

DCP (Central) R Srinivas Gowda, in whose jurisdiction Vidhana Soudha police station falls, said no complaint has been registered against the minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SS Mallikarjun Davanagere CEN police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp