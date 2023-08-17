Other party MLAs want to join Congress: DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid speculation that some BJP MLAs are likely to join Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar confirmed that workers from other parties have come forward to join the party.

“We have to strengthen the party where it is weak. The Lok Sabha election is a priority and it is left to local leaders to take appropriate decisions depending on the local requirements. Local leaders have been told to take everyone into confidence to increase the party’s vote share,” he said, responding to a question if MLAs from other parties are joining Congress.

Congress has set itself a target of winning 20 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state and has started preparations. Strengthening the party organisation in all Assembly segments in Bengaluru will be a key part of Congress strategy as BJP had won all three Lok Sabha seats in the city in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said some MLAs may join the party if they feel they were not treated well in BJP. There is nothing wrong if they believe in Congress, its leadership and ideology and want to join the party, he said, responding to a question from media persons. The leaders, who realise their mistake and return to the party, will not get a seat on the first bench, but can get an entry into the classroom, he added.

Congress MP DK Suresh said he will welcome anyone joining the party, but he has no information about it as he was busy with the Lok Sabha proceedings and the works in his LS constituency. The party high command will decide if leaders from other parties will be inducted, he said.

ST Somashekhar, Byrati Basavaraj, Muniratna from Congress, and K Gopalaiah from Janata Dal (Secular) were among the 17 MLAs who joined BJP in 2019 and helped it form the government in the state. They were reelected on BJP tickets in the bypolls held that year and many of them were made ministers in the BJP government. Munirathna said he will continue to be in BJP and not join Congress. The former minister said if required, he will take political retirement, but not join Congress.

