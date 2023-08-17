Home States Karnataka

Probe into BBMP lab fire to begin today: BS Prahalad

“Information related to the incident will be collected, technical lapses will be checked and a report will be prepared and submitted to the BBMP Chief Commissioner within September 30.”

Published: 17th August 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

The fire broke out after a blast caused by a chemical reaction in the quality control cell at BBMP office in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike-appointed officer BS Prahalad, who is probing the fire incident at the Quality Control Lab in the Palike head office on Wednesday last, said that the sealed lab was opened to collect technical evidence to ascertain the cause of fire, under police presence. After a detailed analysis, a report will be submitted to BBMP Chief Commissioner on August 30.

Talking to the media at Palike headquarters, Prahalad, Engineer-In-Chief, BBMP, and officer appointed by the Chief Commissioner to probe the fire incident in which Palike staff suffered burns, said internal investigation regarding the fire incident in the quality room of the BBMP headquarters will start from Thursday.

“Information related to the incident will be collected, technical lapses will be checked and a report will be prepared and submitted to the BBMP Chief Commissioner within September 30,” he said. Regarding the record on the day of the incident, Prahalad has sought CCTV footage to examine, and the same will also be provided to the police.

According to sources, the internal reporting team will also consist of two BBMP engineers and a private laboratory management expert. The police will also begin the probe into the incident. “We are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory report from the spot and only then will the probe begin,” said N Sateesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police West Division.

