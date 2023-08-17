Tanker rams bridge near Dharwad, gas leak triggers panic

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: A tanker filled with petroleum gas got stuck at the underpass on National Highway between Dharwad-Belagavi resulting in damage to the container and the underpass. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening and the leakage of the gas has covered almost an area up to one kilometer.

District police, fire and emergency service, and disaster management teams are camping in the area and struggling to avert a major tragedy. As a precautionary measure, the district police have closed the National Highway and are diverting vehicle through other routes.

Police have also banned the entry of the general public near the spot. The vehicle got stuck when the driver was trying to cross it to enter the service road towards Dharwad. The Dharwad SP said soon after the incident the police and other teams rushed to the spot. Vehicles are coming from Belagavi are being diverted through Bailhongal Road and those heading towards Belagavi are being sent through other interior roads. Heavy vehicles are being stopped until the situation comes under control.

“We are not sure about how much time it will take to reopen open the highway. The vehicle got stuck when the driver tried to cross the underpass near the High Court. The container’s top portion rammed the underpass causing damage to the concrete which resulted in the leakage of gas”.

Another police officer said they are also thinking of shutting down the power lines. The operation is jointly being carried out by emergency teams. The details about the vehicle are being collected, he added.

“We have also asked the people residing nearby not to switch on lights or start a fire as it could lead to a major fire accident,” he said.

