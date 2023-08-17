Home States Karnataka

United Breweries Limited beer worth Rs 25 crore confiscated 

The Excise Department here has seized beer worth Rs 25 crore produced by United Breweries Limited (UBL) following reports of some sediment in it.

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  The Excise Department here has seized beer worth Rs 25 crore produced by United Breweries Limited (UBL) following reports of some sediment in it. In all, 78,678 beer boxes have been seized from the depots of the factory, retailers and dealers. Revealing this to reporters here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner (Excise, Mysuru Rural) A Ravishankar said the department has issued a notice to UBL. Based on the reply, action will be initiated.

He said that a batch of beer brands such as Kingfisher Strong and Kingfisher Ultra Premium produced by UBL at its Nanjangud unit was dispatched to depots and retail outlets on July 15. “Based on a letter from the department issued on August 2 that some sediment was found in the beer, samples were sent for tests. We had instructed the officers to stop the sale of beer at retail outlets,” he said. Ravishankar said the lab report stated that the beer is not fit for consumption. 

