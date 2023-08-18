Association to seek only Hindu vendors at temple fairs takes shape in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Karnataka Rajya Hindu Jaatra Vyaparasthara Sangha will be launched soon in the state to press the government to allow only vendors from the Hindu community to set up shops during festivals and fairs (jatras) in the vicinity of temples coming under the Endowment Department.

In a press meet, Sangha honorary president Mahesh Das said there are about 1.27 lakh Hindu vendors, who set up shops during temple fairs in the state. He requested the government and deputy commissioners of all districts to issue an order allowing only Hindus to set up shops in temples. He also urged the government to do away with the system of holding public auctions to distribute the stalls.

‘Let’s all do business”

In a separate press meet, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Districts Festival Merchants Coordination Committee demanded that poor traders should be allowed to conduct business during festivals and fairs of all religious shrines without any discrimination on the basis of caste and religion.

Committee honorary presidents Sunil Kumar Bajal and B K Imthiyaz said the district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi should ensure protection to vendors during festival fairs. They threatened mass protests if merchants are banned on the basis of religion.

