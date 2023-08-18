Bengaluru's Ramaiah College of Law holds national conference

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramaiah College of Law, Bengaluru, in association with KSLU organised a two-day national conference on ‘Relevance of Unenumerated Rights within the Constitutional Framework’. The conference was inaugurated on August 10, 2023, by H K Patil, Minister of Law and Justice, Parliamentary affairs and Legislation and Prof (Dr) Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, National Law School of India University, Bangalore.

The conference listed out the recommendations for steps need to be taken in cross-sectoral areas including governance, mobilising financial resources, sharing knowledge and implementation– political awareness and judicial activism to realize the unenumerated rights under Indian Constitution.

The Second day of the conference on August 11, 2023, was followed by the parallel sessions, where 55 paper presenters meticulously articulated on different unenumerated rights. Shashi Kiran Shetty, Advocate General, Government of Karnataka, Prabhavathi Hiremath, Principal Secretary, Department of Law, M R Jayaram, Chairman, GEF and M R Anandaram, Director Ramaiah College of Law were present at the valedictory.

