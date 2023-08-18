Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru's Ramaiah College of Law holds national conference

Ramaiah College of Law, Bengaluru, in association with KSLU organised a two-day national conference on ‘Relevance of Unenumerated Rights within the Constitutional Framework’.

Published: 18th August 2023 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Ramaiah College of Law, Bengaluru, in association with KSLU organised a two-day national conference on ‘Relevance of Unenumerated Rights within the Constitutional Framework’.

Ramaiah College of Law, Bengaluru, in association with KSLU organised a two-day national conference on ‘Relevance of Unenumerated Rights within the Constitutional Framework’.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ramaiah College of Law, Bengaluru, in association with KSLU organised a two-day national conference on ‘Relevance of Unenumerated Rights within the Constitutional Framework’. The conference was inaugurated on August 10, 2023, by H K Patil, Minister of Law and Justice, Parliamentary affairs and Legislation and Prof (Dr) Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, National Law School of India University, Bangalore.

The conference listed out the recommendations for steps need to be taken in cross-sectoral areas including governance, mobilising financial resources, sharing knowledge and implementation– political awareness and judicial activism to realize the unenumerated rights under Indian Constitution.

The Second day of the conference on August 11, 2023, was followed by the parallel sessions, where 55 paper presenters meticulously articulated on different unenumerated rights. Shashi Kiran Shetty, Advocate General, Government of Karnataka, Prabhavathi Hiremath, Principal Secretary, Department of Law, M R Jayaram, Chairman, GEF and M R Anandaram, Director Ramaiah College of Law were present at the valedictory. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Ramaiah College of Law KSLU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp