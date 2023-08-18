CJP secretary Teesta Setalvad not allowed to enter IISc campus

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In another case of blocking activists entering its campus, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been accused of preventing activist and Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) secretary Teesta Setalvad from entering.

Setalvad was to deliver a talk on “Communal Harmony and Justice” on the IISc campus on Wednesday around 5 pm, organised by Break The Silence. A few hours before the talk was to start, students alleged they had been informed that permission was not given for the talk.

“We had asked for permission a week in advance and had continuously asked for updates from the IISc authorities. However, they said they would update us, but never did. A few hours before, we were called to the registrar’s office and informed that the director was not in office and it was not possible to give permission for the talk at the hall we had booked. However, we were told the talk could still take place on the campus,” Shairik Sengupta, a student who had helped organise the talk, told TNIE.

Despite being accompanied by a student, Setalvad was prevented from entering the campus by security guards. “Usually, visitors are asked to log their details before entering. The guards can prevent entry if they are not informed about the visit. However, this was not the case as it had been informed,” said Surjadipta De Sarkar, another student.

The issue was resolved only after some faculty members approached the guards and demanded to speak to whoever had asked to prevent Setalvad’s entry, Shairik said. The talk was held on the campus at a cafeteria. However, students from other colleges were prevented from entering the campus.

This is the second such incident at the institute. “When we invited activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, they had cancelled the event as the authorities were not aware, despite seeking prior permission. But this time around no communication was given at all until just before the talk,” Shairik said.

