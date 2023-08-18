Data Protection Act a benchmark for others: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Countries are now seeing the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act), which was passed recently by Parliament, as a benchmark in how to allow and create innovation and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), and at the same time protect digital citizens from issues such as data leaks, said Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Inaugurating the G20-DIA (Digital Innovation Alliance) Summit in Bengaluru on Thursday, he said technology and innovation are beginning to make a dramatic inclusion of people, who were kept out of the reach of governance for several decades.

Chandrasekhar added that the digital economy will contribute over 20% of GDP by 2026 from the present 11%. It was 4.5% of the GDP in 2014. “The pace of digitisation is accelerating at an unprecedented pace and the country is certainly a pre-eminent nation in how we have adapted technology. The centre of gravity of tech, which used to be in a few countries and centred around a few companies, is moving to open source systems to younger startups that are disrupting the normal. These two trends are in turn capitalising on the broader trend of increased and faster digitisation,” he added.

Three broad topics that are being discussed in the DEWG (Digital Economy Working Group) and as part of G20 are DPI, cyber security and safety and digital skills. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma said having almost 107 unicorns and over 100,000 startups, India is now one of the fastest-growing startup ecosystems in the world

The summit featured sessions with Indian unicorn founders, industry experts, policymakers, investors and influential thinkers. Startups also showcased their solutions across six themes - Education, AgriTech, FinTech, Healthcare, Digital Infrastructure, and Circular Economy.

In one of the sessions, Ankit Fatehpuria, Co-founder, Zetwerk, said, there are a host of opportunities in India, in manufacturing. With Government schemes around PLI, the local manufacturers have joined in and with the shift of supply chain, the world is now looking at India. Also, the White Paper, ‘Secure Digital Infrastructure’, which scans the landscape of cybersecurity, was launched at the summit.

