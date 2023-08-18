High Grounds police summon BBMP contractors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Contractors’ Association were summoned by the High Grounds Police after their petition to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot reached the police.

A complaint had also been registered against 57 contractors for their alleged suicide threat, obstructing government servants from discharging their duties and exerting pressure to release payments for pending bills. Fifteen Association members appeared before the ACP’s office at Seshadripuram and recorded their statements.

Association president KT Manjunath said the police asked them about work details, payment dues and any further demands. The association members told the police that their only demand is to get their bills cleared that are due for the last 28 months.

BBMP Additional Commissioner of Finance Mahadev had filed a complaint with the High Ground Police station against the 57 contractors, stating that they were allegedly pressuring him to release the pending bills. The contractors were also accused of obstructing government servants.

DCP Central R Srinivas Gowda confirmed that the BBMP official had filed the complaint aginst the contractors. “We received a complaint. But today we summoned BBMP contractors, only with regard to the governor’s petition,” said a senior police officer.

Manjunath said neither he, nor association members were aware of the complaint. Association members had earlier staged a protest and demanded permission from the President of India for euthanasia as their dues were not being cleared.

Earlier, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had said that available funds were Rs 650 crore, while the pending bills amount to Rs 25,000 crore. Four committees have been set up to probe works in solid waste management works, development works, OFC permissions and also lakes development works and storm water drain work between 2019-2023. Senior IAS officers will have to probe and give a report by the end of August.

BENGALURU: Members of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Contractors’ Association were summoned by the High Grounds Police after their petition to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot reached the police. A complaint had also been registered against 57 contractors for their alleged suicide threat, obstructing government servants from discharging their duties and exerting pressure to release payments for pending bills. Fifteen Association members appeared before the ACP’s office at Seshadripuram and recorded their statements. Association president KT Manjunath said the police asked them about work details, payment dues and any further demands. The association members told the police that their only demand is to get their bills cleared that are due for the last 28 months.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BBMP Additional Commissioner of Finance Mahadev had filed a complaint with the High Ground Police station against the 57 contractors, stating that they were allegedly pressuring him to release the pending bills. The contractors were also accused of obstructing government servants. DCP Central R Srinivas Gowda confirmed that the BBMP official had filed the complaint aginst the contractors. “We received a complaint. But today we summoned BBMP contractors, only with regard to the governor’s petition,” said a senior police officer. Manjunath said neither he, nor association members were aware of the complaint. Association members had earlier staged a protest and demanded permission from the President of India for euthanasia as their dues were not being cleared. Earlier, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had said that available funds were Rs 650 crore, while the pending bills amount to Rs 25,000 crore. Four committees have been set up to probe works in solid waste management works, development works, OFC permissions and also lakes development works and storm water drain work between 2019-2023. Senior IAS officers will have to probe and give a report by the end of August.