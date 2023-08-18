‘Isolated incident in a single batch’: United Brewers Limited

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the news of sediments and particles found in two brands of Kingfisher beer by the excise officials on Wednesday, the officials of United Brewers Limited (UBL) have issued a statement saying that they are cooperating with the investigation.

An official release issued by UBL on Thursday said, “UBL has identified a slight haze in a small portion of Kingfisher Ultra beer bottles produced on July 15 at our Nanjangud brewery in Mysuru. We promptly notified the authorities and are actively cooperating with their investigation.

This is an isolated incident in a single batch of Kingfisher Ultra only and not Kingfisher Strong.” The release also said they had conducted an external independent lab (NABL accredited) analysis of the impacted Kingfisher Ultra batch which confirmed that the test parameters are within regulatory guidelines and, therefore, poses no health risks. “We are working closely with authorities to clarify the situation,”said UBL spokesperson.

