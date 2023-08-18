Kannada actor Ganesh accused of flouting Bandipur Eco-Sensitive Zone rules

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest Department officials have written to Kannada actor Ganesh to stop the construction work on his property which is in the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

In the letter issued on August 14, officials of Bandipur have asked Ganesh to appear before the ESZ committee members and give an explanation.

Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve Ramesh Kumar P and members of the ESZ committee stated that the construction being undertaken on 1.20 acres of land bearing survey No 105 at Jakkalli village in Hangala hobli of Gundlupet taluk is in violation of ESZ rules.

A forest official said when the actor was questioned about the use of earthmoving vehicles, he stated that they were used to level the uneven rocky surface. The members of the ESZ committee said the actor sought permission for a temporary structure and a garden.

However, during their inspection, Kundakere range forest officials found that the earth was removed using bulldozers which changed the natural land course. Preparations have been made there to construct a big building. “This violated the rules agreed by you that no permanent building will be built. Construction work should be immediately stopped and action as per law will be taken,” forest officials and committee members stated in the letter.

A meeting of the committee was held in June 2022 and Ganesh replied in March 2023. The officials said that Ganesh replied that he is constructing a temporary structure for personal use and not for any commercial activity. No homestay or resort is being constructed and all rules are being followed, the actor stated in his reply.

Kumar told TNIE that the work being done there and the permission sought do not go together. So, an explanation has been sought from the actor. When contacted, Ganesh refused to comment.

BENGALURU: Forest Department officials have written to Kannada actor Ganesh to stop the construction work on his property which is in the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. In the letter issued on August 14, officials of Bandipur have asked Ganesh to appear before the ESZ committee members and give an explanation. Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve Ramesh Kumar P and members of the ESZ committee stated that the construction being undertaken on 1.20 acres of land bearing survey No 105 at Jakkalli village in Hangala hobli of Gundlupet taluk is in violation of ESZ rules. A forest official said when the actor was questioned about the use of earthmoving vehicles, he stated that they were used to level the uneven rocky surface. The members of the ESZ committee said the actor sought permission for a temporary structure and a garden.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, during their inspection, Kundakere range forest officials found that the earth was removed using bulldozers which changed the natural land course. Preparations have been made there to construct a big building. “This violated the rules agreed by you that no permanent building will be built. Construction work should be immediately stopped and action as per law will be taken,” forest officials and committee members stated in the letter. A meeting of the committee was held in June 2022 and Ganesh replied in March 2023. The officials said that Ganesh replied that he is constructing a temporary structure for personal use and not for any commercial activity. No homestay or resort is being constructed and all rules are being followed, the actor stated in his reply. Kumar told TNIE that the work being done there and the permission sought do not go together. So, an explanation has been sought from the actor. When contacted, Ganesh refused to comment.