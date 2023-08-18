Home States Karnataka

Kannada actor Ganesh accused of flouting Bandipur Eco-Sensitive Zone rules

In the letter issued on August 14, officials of Bandipur have asked Ganesh to appear before the ESZ committee members and give an explanation.

Published: 18th August 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Ganesh

Sandalwood actor Ganesh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Forest Department officials have written to Kannada actor Ganesh to stop the construction work on his property which is in the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
In the letter issued on August 14, officials of Bandipur have asked Ganesh to appear before the ESZ committee members and give an explanation.

Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve Ramesh Kumar P and members of the ESZ committee stated that the construction being undertaken on 1.20 acres of land bearing survey No 105 at Jakkalli village in Hangala hobli of Gundlupet taluk is in violation of ESZ rules. 

A forest official said when the actor was questioned about the use of earthmoving vehicles, he stated that they were used to level the uneven rocky surface. The members of the ESZ committee said the actor sought permission for a temporary structure and a garden.

However, during their inspection, Kundakere range forest officials found that the earth was removed using bulldozers which changed the natural land course. Preparations have been made there to construct a big building. “This violated the rules agreed by you that no permanent building will be built. Construction work should be immediately stopped and action as per law will be taken,” forest officials and committee members stated in the letter.

A meeting of the committee was held in June 2022 and Ganesh replied in March 2023. The officials said that Ganesh replied that he is constructing a temporary structure for personal use and not for any commercial activity. No homestay or resort is being constructed and all rules are being followed, the actor stated in his reply.

Kumar told TNIE that the work being done there and the permission sought do not go together. So, an explanation has been sought from the actor. When contacted, Ganesh refused to comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada actor Ganesh Bandipur Tiger Reserve Eco-Sensitive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp