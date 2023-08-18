Karnataka farmers protest against release of water to Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, farmers, led by Melukote MLA Darshan Puttanaiah, staged a protest in front of KRS dam on Thursday. A large number of farmers gathered in front of the dam and raised slogans against officials and the state government demanding that the release of water be stopped immediately.

Puttanaiah said farmers in the region have been asking officials to release water to canals. “How can authorities release water to the neighbouring state without first releasing water for farmers here? Water must be released for standing crop.

The distress formula suggested by the Cauvery Water Mana g ement Autho r i t y (CWMA) needs to be considered, especially at a crucial time like this when there is deficit of rain and inflow to the dam,” he said. He questioned on what formula or approximation are the officials releasing water.

“I will immediately go to Bengaluru and discuss the matter with the minister and officials concerned,” he said. Meanwhile, a similar protest was held in Srirangapatna, wherein farmer leaders under the leadership of Krishne Gowda ventured into the river to draw the attention of the government.

MYSURU: Opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, farmers, led by Melukote MLA Darshan Puttanaiah, staged a protest in front of KRS dam on Thursday. A large number of farmers gathered in front of the dam and raised slogans against officials and the state government demanding that the release of water be stopped immediately. Puttanaiah said farmers in the region have been asking officials to release water to canals. “How can authorities release water to the neighbouring state without first releasing water for farmers here? Water must be released for standing crop. The distress formula suggested by the Cauvery Water Mana g ement Autho r i t y (CWMA) needs to be considered, especially at a crucial time like this when there is deficit of rain and inflow to the dam,” he said. He questioned on what formula or approximation are the officials releasing water.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I will immediately go to Bengaluru and discuss the matter with the minister and officials concerned,” he said. Meanwhile, a similar protest was held in Srirangapatna, wherein farmer leaders under the leadership of Krishne Gowda ventured into the river to draw the attention of the government.