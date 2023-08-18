Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Lokayukta police raids 14 state government officials

In Bengaluru, Mahadevapura Zone BBMP revenue inspector S Nataraj , was found with immovable assets of Rs 3.91 crore and movable assets of Rs 1 crore.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Thursday unearthed crores of rupees of movable and immovable properties, allegedly amassed by 14 state government officials. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu District Dr Nanjundegowda was one among 14 raided. He was found with immovable assets of Rs 2.55 crore and movable assets of Rs 98.43 lakh, which is 243.20% disproportionate to his known sources of income. 

In Mysuru, KK Raghupathi, Superintendent Engineer, Harangi Project, allegedly possessed immovable assets worth Rs 2.34 crore and movable assets of Rs 1.32 crore which amounted to 205% disproportionate assets. In Bengaluru, Mahadevapura Zone BBMP revenue inspector S Nataraj was found with immovable assets of Rs 3.91 crore and movable assets of Rs 1 crore.

The total amount of estimated DA is 391%. Similarly, Shivaraju, Tahsildar, Revenue Department at MS Building owned Immovable assets worth Rs 3.50 crore and movable assets of Rs 65 lakh. The total estimated DA is 315 %.

45 locations raided
The Lokayukta police conducted a simultaneous raid on 45 locations including the residences, offices of the accused officials and residences of their relatives in nine districts.

