Karnataka: Two held for sexually assaulting differently-abled minor girl

By PTI

MANGALURU: The women's police here have arrested two persons, including a woman, on the charges of sexually assaulting a differently-abled minor girl.

As per a complaint lodged by girl's mother, she had left her special child with the accused man who is known to her family and the woman, her relative, before leaving for Manjeshwar to enquire about an accident in which her brother was involved.

While she was away, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl with the help of the woman who was with him.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Haleem (37) of Mumbai and Shameena Banu, a native of Kulshekar in the city.

While the woman was arrested on Wednesday itself when the complaint was lodged, the accused man was arrested with the help of Goa police from a train at Madgaon while he was trying to escape to Mumbai.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 109 (abetment) and various provisions under the POCSO Act.

Both the accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Women police station inspector A C Lokesh is leading the investigation team, sources said.

