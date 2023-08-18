On I-day, students in Karnataka school forced to chant 'Savarkar ki jai': Reports

By Online Desk

A government school in Karnataka is in the eye of a storm after the students were forced to chant 'Savarkar ki jai,' during the independence day celebrations, reports said.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media triggering an outrage. The parents of a section of the students were also up in arms against the school administration for forcing the children to chant slogans in support of Savarkar.

The incident has been reported at the Manchi Government School at Bantwal Taluk in Dakshin Kannada.

A report said that the students were forced to chant slogans praising Sarojini Naidu, Bipin Chandrapaland, and Veer Savarkar.

The parents of the students took exception to the incident. After they protested against the school administration, the headmistress of the school convened a meeting and apologized to the parents. However, quite interestingly, the headmistress lodged a complaint with the police against the people who shot the video and uploaded it on social media.

