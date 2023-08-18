Home States Karnataka

On I-day, students in Karnataka school forced to chant 'Savarkar ki jai': Reports

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media triggering an outrage.

Published: 18th August 2023 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Savarkar

RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Twitter Photo)

By Online Desk

A government school in Karnataka is in the eye of a storm after the students were forced to chant 'Savarkar ki jai,' during the independence day celebrations, reports said.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media triggering an outrage. The parents of a section of the students were also up in arms against the school administration for forcing the children to chant slogans in support of Savarkar.

The incident has been reported at the Manchi Government School at Bantwal Taluk in Dakshin Kannada. 

A report said that the students were forced to chant slogans praising Sarojini Naidu, Bipin Chandrapaland, and Veer Savarkar.

The parents of the students took exception to the incident. After they protested against the school administration, the headmistress of the school convened a meeting and apologized to the parents. However, quite interestingly, the headmistress lodged a complaint with the police against the people who shot the video and uploaded it on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Savarkar Government school Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp