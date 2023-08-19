Home States Karnataka

21-member panel to prep JDS for 2024 LS battle in Karnataka

The Janata Dal (Secular) has formed a 21-member core committee headed by former minister and Chamundeshwari MAL GT Devegowda.

Published: 19th August 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

GT Devegowda

GT Devegowda at the Vidhan soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Janata Dal (Secular) has formed a 21-member core committee headed by former minister and Chamundeshwari MAL GT Devegowda. The committee is tasked with strengthening the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and polls to local bodies. 

“The core committee will hold a stat tour from August 20 to September 30 and submit a report, based on which the office bearers will be changed,” JDS state president CM Ibrahim said. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy held KPCC chief DK Shivakumar responsible for the alleged irregularities in the NICE project.

Reacting to MP DK Suresh’s allegations, he said his entire family would retire from politics if he proved that any of the family members had land in the project. “Who signed the framework agreement making changes to the original agreement? His brother (Shivakumar) was the urban development minister then,” he siad, accusing the DK Brothers of trying to loot 2,000 acres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDS 2024 LS battle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp