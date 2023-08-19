21-member panel to prep JDS for 2024 LS battle in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Janata Dal (Secular) has formed a 21-member core committee headed by former minister and Chamundeshwari MAL GT Devegowda. The committee is tasked with strengthening the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and polls to local bodies.

“The core committee will hold a stat tour from August 20 to September 30 and submit a report, based on which the office bearers will be changed,” JDS state president CM Ibrahim said. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy held KPCC chief DK Shivakumar responsible for the alleged irregularities in the NICE project.

Reacting to MP DK Suresh’s allegations, he said his entire family would retire from politics if he proved that any of the family members had land in the project. “Who signed the framework agreement making changes to the original agreement? His brother (Shivakumar) was the urban development minister then,” he siad, accusing the DK Brothers of trying to loot 2,000 acres.

