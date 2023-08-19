Home States Karnataka

'Anything can happen in politics', says Karnataka Deputy CM

The KPCC chief also denied reports of a few JDS MLAs getting in touch with him to join the Congress.

Published: 19th August 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar.

Deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is also KPCC chief, hinted that the doors of the Congress are open to those who want to join it.

“Anything can happen in politics,” Shivakumar said when asked if the Congress will accommodate those who want to return to it. He was referring to those legislators who had quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2019 leading to the collapse of the JDS-Congress coalition government.  

The KPCC chief also denied reports of a few JDS MLAs getting in touch with him to join the Congress. On allegations made by Congress that a few BJP leaders were trying to topple the government, he said, “They (BJP) are trying to prove that they are politically alive.”

On the committee headed by retired judge Nagamohan Das to probe 40% bribery allegations made by a few contractors against the previous BJP government, Shivakumar said, “I will not comment on this. The CM will reply. The investigation is in progress.”

ALSO READ | Nagamohan Das panel to probe ‘40 per cent cut’ for project works during BJP rule in Karnataka

On NEP, Shivakumar said the government is committed to withdrawing it as promised to the people. He criticised the hurried implementation of NEP without adequate infrastructure by the previous BJP government.

“Why was NEP implemented only in Karnataka? Why not in MP, UP, Haryana and Gujarat? where the BJP is ruling. Wasn’t Karnataka’s education system right?”, he asked. He indicated a willingness to consider the positive aspects of NEP if they align with Karnataka’s educational goals.

ALSO READ | Hebbar to return to Congress, waiting for ‘right time’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp