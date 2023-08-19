'Anything can happen in politics', says Karnataka Deputy CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is also KPCC chief, hinted that the doors of the Congress are open to those who want to join it.

“Anything can happen in politics,” Shivakumar said when asked if the Congress will accommodate those who want to return to it. He was referring to those legislators who had quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2019 leading to the collapse of the JDS-Congress coalition government.

The KPCC chief also denied reports of a few JDS MLAs getting in touch with him to join the Congress. On allegations made by Congress that a few BJP leaders were trying to topple the government, he said, “They (BJP) are trying to prove that they are politically alive.”

On the committee headed by retired judge Nagamohan Das to probe 40% bribery allegations made by a few contractors against the previous BJP government, Shivakumar said, “I will not comment on this. The CM will reply. The investigation is in progress.”

On NEP, Shivakumar said the government is committed to withdrawing it as promised to the people. He criticised the hurried implementation of NEP without adequate infrastructure by the previous BJP government.

“Why was NEP implemented only in Karnataka? Why not in MP, UP, Haryana and Gujarat? where the BJP is ruling. Wasn’t Karnataka’s education system right?”, he asked. He indicated a willingness to consider the positive aspects of NEP if they align with Karnataka’s educational goals.

