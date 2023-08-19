Bangalore Development Authority takes control of 15 acres in NPKL

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama was witnessed at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) on Friday, when the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) took control of 15 acres of land required to complete the Main Arterial Road (MAR) which runs through the layout.

This was land notified by BDA for acquisition, for which compensation had been given in the form of alternate land elsewhere. “Despite that, the owners refused to vacate the land for us. Their argument was that the registration of the newly allotted land in their names was not fully complete,” said a top BDA official.

The Special Task Force of the BDA, engineers, land acquisition officials and local police had to bring bulldozers and raze the existing constructions or fencing before taking over the property. “We began at 9 am. There was enormous resistance initially from 10 families for half an hour and we had to take over the properties by force. We completed our operation by 5 pm,” he said.

Another official said, “This road is crucial as it runs to 10.77 km and links Magadi Road and Mysuru Road. The work of laying the road is on in 7.71 km stretch of the road,” another official said. Of that, a 2-km stretch is fully completed, but cannot be used properly the stretch is ready, he added. Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar visited the layout recently and assured speedy completion of pending works here.

BENGALURU: High drama was witnessed at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) on Friday, when the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) took control of 15 acres of land required to complete the Main Arterial Road (MAR) which runs through the layout. This was land notified by BDA for acquisition, for which compensation had been given in the form of alternate land elsewhere. “Despite that, the owners refused to vacate the land for us. Their argument was that the registration of the newly allotted land in their names was not fully complete,” said a top BDA official. The Special Task Force of the BDA, engineers, land acquisition officials and local police had to bring bulldozers and raze the existing constructions or fencing before taking over the property. “We began at 9 am. There was enormous resistance initially from 10 families for half an hour and we had to take over the properties by force. We completed our operation by 5 pm,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Another official said, “This road is crucial as it runs to 10.77 km and links Magadi Road and Mysuru Road. The work of laying the road is on in 7.71 km stretch of the road,” another official said. Of that, a 2-km stretch is fully completed, but cannot be used properly the stretch is ready, he added. Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar visited the layout recently and assured speedy completion of pending works here.