Karnataka govt issues draft notification on BBMP ward delimitation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a late-night development on Friday, the state government issued a draft notification on the delimitation of BBMP wards. Soon after, the government sought citizens’ feedback and suggestions in writing. They do not have the option of submitting their feedback through email or other social media platforms.

As per the notification, there will be 225 wards instead of the 243 proposed earlier. The Palike now has 198 wards. The government stated that it has withdrawn the notification of January 29, 2021, putting the number of wards at 243.

It accepted the draft report of ward-wise delimitation submitted on August 14 by the BBMP Chief Commissioner and Administrator, based on the census of 2011. Individuals or institutions who wish to file objections or suggestions on the delimitation of wards should do so on or before 15 days from the date of notification.

They should be submitted in writing to the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Urban Development Department, 436, 4th Floor, Vikasa Soudha, Dr BR Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru - 560001.

Govt releases list of new Palike wards

The government also released the list of new wards, which included Dr Puneet Rajkumar, Garebhavipalya, Mangamanapalya, Hosa Road, Munekollal and Belatur. Palike officials said the new list of wards is on the civic body’s website.

While former Congress corporators said it is too early for them to comment on the reduction of wards from 243 to 225, BJP corporators expressed their displeasure. CK Ramamurthy, Jayanagar MLA, said, “I had approached the court with regard to the delay in BBMP elections.

Now that the Congress government has released the draft notification of 225 wards, many former corporators from BJP will not be able to contest the coming elections due to the unscientific delimitation process. The government has altered some areas favouring Congress.

In a few days, the ward-wise reservation list will be released and many BJP aspirants will not be able to contest. Hence, I will approach the court for justice.”

BENGALURU: In a late-night development on Friday, the state government issued a draft notification on the delimitation of BBMP wards. Soon after, the government sought citizens’ feedback and suggestions in writing. They do not have the option of submitting their feedback through email or other social media platforms. As per the notification, there will be 225 wards instead of the 243 proposed earlier. The Palike now has 198 wards. The government stated that it has withdrawn the notification of January 29, 2021, putting the number of wards at 243. It accepted the draft report of ward-wise delimitation submitted on August 14 by the BBMP Chief Commissioner and Administrator, based on the census of 2011. Individuals or institutions who wish to file objections or suggestions on the delimitation of wards should do so on or before 15 days from the date of notification.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They should be submitted in writing to the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Urban Development Department, 436, 4th Floor, Vikasa Soudha, Dr BR Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru - 560001. Govt releases list of new Palike wards The government also released the list of new wards, which included Dr Puneet Rajkumar, Garebhavipalya, Mangamanapalya, Hosa Road, Munekollal and Belatur. Palike officials said the new list of wards is on the civic body’s website. While former Congress corporators said it is too early for them to comment on the reduction of wards from 243 to 225, BJP corporators expressed their displeasure. CK Ramamurthy, Jayanagar MLA, said, “I had approached the court with regard to the delay in BBMP elections. Now that the Congress government has released the draft notification of 225 wards, many former corporators from BJP will not be able to contest the coming elections due to the unscientific delimitation process. The government has altered some areas favouring Congress. In a few days, the ward-wise reservation list will be released and many BJP aspirants will not be able to contest. Hence, I will approach the court for justice.”