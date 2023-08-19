No one is leaving, says Yediyurappa  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four years ago, legislators who had switched from the Congress to the BJP and helped former chief minister B S Yediyurappa form the government — though defection is unacceptable under law — are now looking at a return to the grand old party.

There is talk that the legislators, especially ST Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar, are rejoining the Congress. “What will happen to the Bombay Boys? I have spoken to the state BJP chief about this and he assured me that there is no development of this kind,” said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking to the media, former CM Yediyurappa said, “No one will leave. One or two may be thinking they want to leave, but no one will leave. We will speak to all of them.” Former CM Bommai said, “I have spoken to Muniratna, Somashekar and Hebbar, and I am in touch with them. None is speaking about leaving the party.

There are certain issues and the state president is apprised about these and will take action regarding these issues. The Congress is spreading these rumours to divert attention from its corruption, nepotism and challenges within the party. It is far from the truth.’’

Yediyurappa said the government had failed on all fronts. “This government is a pauper government, there is no money for development. MLAs have been assured Rs 50 lakh, but where is the money? We will protest on August 23 to highlight the government’s failure .”

BENGALURU: Four years ago, legislators who had switched from the Congress to the BJP and helped former chief minister B S Yediyurappa form the government — though defection is unacceptable under law — are now looking at a return to the grand old party. There is talk that the legislators, especially ST Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar, are rejoining the Congress. “What will happen to the Bombay Boys? I have spoken to the state BJP chief about this and he assured me that there is no development of this kind,” said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Speaking to the media, former CM Yediyurappa said, “No one will leave. One or two may be thinking they want to leave, but no one will leave. We will speak to all of them.” Former CM Bommai said, “I have spoken to Muniratna, Somashekar and Hebbar, and I am in touch with them. None is speaking about leaving the party.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There are certain issues and the state president is apprised about these and will take action regarding these issues. The Congress is spreading these rumours to divert attention from its corruption, nepotism and challenges within the party. It is far from the truth.’’ Yediyurappa said the government had failed on all fronts. “This government is a pauper government, there is no money for development. MLAs have been assured Rs 50 lakh, but where is the money? We will protest on August 23 to highlight the government’s failure .”