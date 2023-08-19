Not done to please ally DMK: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that Karnataka has not released water to Tamil Nadu keeping in mind the alliance with the ruling DMK there which is part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc of 26 opposition parties led by the Congress.

“We have respected the court’s order and obeyed it. Also, we have requested the Cauvery Water Management Authority to review its decision to protect the interest of our farmers,” he told reporters here. Highlighting that previous governments had also adhered to court orders on the release of water, he expressed his commitment to maintaining a balanced approach and underscored the need to work collectively to address water shortage for both agricultural and drinking purposes.

“We can give you the statistics of how much water the Janata Dal and BJP governments had released in the past. But I don’t want to do politics in this matter. We have thought of calling an all-party meeting on the Cauvery, Mahadayi and Krishna issues. Although a strong government is in power at the Centre, the issues of Mahadayi and Krishna are not settled,” he added.

Meanwhile, former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy charged the Congress government for unilaterally deciding to release Cauvery water to TN. He said no other governments in the past had shown a dictatorial attitude on the issue but the present government was acting on its own without taking opposition or farmers into confidence.

Further, he said that DMK, which is in power in Tamil Nadu, was Congress’ ally and DCM DK Shivakumar, who organised the Mekedatu rally, should convince Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and implement the Mekedatu reservoir project. “To hide its blunder, the government is accusing the opposition of politicising the Cauvery water issue,” he said.

