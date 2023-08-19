Home States Karnataka

Shakti scheme in Karnataka hits inter-state KSRTC services

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Even as the introduction of the Shakthi scheme which enables free bus travel for women in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, receiving huge appreciation from the women folks, it has hit the inter-state KSRTC services causing inconvenience to regular commuters and tourists.

The KSRTC interstate bus service from Gudlupet to the neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu states is witnessing a sharp decline in the number of services which has gone down to just one from eleven. The service of two buses that would ply between Gundlupet and Kozhikode, two buses from Gundlupet to Ooty and three buses from Gundlupet to Coimbatore has been stopped.

Besides this, two buses were plying between Gundlupet to Kalpetta in Wayanad district which is represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Now one service has been withheld following the launch of the Shakthi scheme.

The reduction in the number of services has caused inconvenience to people plying on these routes. Many are now depending on private buses, cars and even goods trucks. 

