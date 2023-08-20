Home States Karnataka

DyCM DK Shivakumar goes on city rounds, inspects pending works

The minister said the 2.9-km flyover was sanctioned in 2014 and work was taken up in 2017.

Published: 20th August 2023 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, inspects pending infrastructure works in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, inspects pending infrastructure works in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday went on city rounds to take first-hand reports on the status of various project works. He first visited Ejipura Government School and distributed food kit to students. Later, he inspected the incomplete Ejipura flyover near Koramangala. The minister said the 2.9-km flyover was sanctioned in 2014 and work was taken up in 2017.

“The contractor abandoned the project after completing just 35% of the work. Now, only one contractor has come forward to complete the flyover. The contractor is quoting 19% more and an Rs 100 crore will be needed. According to reports, the flyover project from Sony World Signal to Kendriya Sadan is estimated to be Rs 240 crore,” he said. “We will take the work on a priority basis. We will see if we can use Nagoratha grants or any other funds. We will have a cabinet meeting in this regard,” said Shivakumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Ejipura flyover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp