DyCM DK Shivakumar goes on city rounds, inspects pending works

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday went on city rounds to take first-hand reports on the status of various project works. He first visited Ejipura Government School and distributed food kit to students. Later, he inspected the incomplete Ejipura flyover near Koramangala. The minister said the 2.9-km flyover was sanctioned in 2014 and work was taken up in 2017.

“The contractor abandoned the project after completing just 35% of the work. Now, only one contractor has come forward to complete the flyover. The contractor is quoting 19% more and an Rs 100 crore will be needed. According to reports, the flyover project from Sony World Signal to Kendriya Sadan is estimated to be Rs 240 crore,” he said. “We will take the work on a priority basis. We will see if we can use Nagoratha grants or any other funds. We will have a cabinet meeting in this regard,” said Shivakumar.

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday went on city rounds to take first-hand reports on the status of various project works. He first visited Ejipura Government School and distributed food kit to students. Later, he inspected the incomplete Ejipura flyover near Koramangala. The minister said the 2.9-km flyover was sanctioned in 2014 and work was taken up in 2017. “The contractor abandoned the project after completing just 35% of the work. Now, only one contractor has come forward to complete the flyover. The contractor is quoting 19% more and an Rs 100 crore will be needed. According to reports, the flyover project from Sony World Signal to Kendriya Sadan is estimated to be Rs 240 crore,” he said. “We will take the work on a priority basis. We will see if we can use Nagoratha grants or any other funds. We will have a cabinet meeting in this regard,” said Shivakumar.