Global meeting held on India’s energy landscape

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A conference was held on future renewable energy growth plan for India focused on enhancing the role of renewable energy development agencies in India’s next phase of renewable energy growth. Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) participated in the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST). The event saw a diverse group of experts, policymakers, industry leaders and stakeholders convene to deliberate on strategies that will shape the renewable energy landscape in the country.

The virtual conference touched upon various goals, including ambitious plans to reach 500 gigawatts of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, meet 50 per cent of energy requirements through renewable sources and achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions. KREDL Managing Director K P Rudrappaiah attended the virtual conference workshop, conducted by iFOREST and the energy department of Odisha.

Rudrappaiah said future development plans in the renewable energy growth plan for Karnataka mark a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards sustainable energy practices. He added that Karnataka’s current power generation capacity of 35,398 MW, constitutes nearly 10 per cent of India’s total capacity.

