Gruha Lakshmi launch on August 30, venue moved from Belagavi to Mysuru

Karnataka Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar. (Photo | Laxmi Hebbalkar Facebook)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The State Government has decided to launch the Gruha Lakshmi scheme — one of the five guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections — in Mysuru on August 30. Earlier, the government had decided to launch the scheme that promises to provide a financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each month to women heads of households from Belagavi either on August 29 or 30.

Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar announced this decision in Bengaluru on Saturday. Recently, several top leaders of the Congress, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had visited Belagavi district stadium, where the government had earlier planned to hold the event.

Hebbalkar has said she was lucky as Minister of Women and Child Development that the scheme which will be implemented by her department would be launched from the city of  Mother Chamundeshwari. “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch the scheme in Mysuru,’’ she added.

Hebbalkar said she would be holding a meeting of ministers and MLAs from Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan districts in Mysuru on Sunday after the preparations for the event are reviewed by her.

The minister said that the venue was moved to Mysuru considering the availability of Rahul Gandhi
for the event. However, sources close to Hebbalkar said the government had plans to launch the five guarantee schemes in different divisions. While Gruha Lakhsmi will be launched in Mysuru, Anna Bhagya is expected to be inaugurated in Belagavi shortly.

