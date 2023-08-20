If we do an Operation Hasta, Congress won’t be able to get up: CT Ravi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress and BJP leaders continued to engage in a war of words over the ruling party’s alleged attempts to woo legislators from the Opposition party. BJP leader and former minister CT Ravi warned the Congress of strong retaliation and asked the party to focus on giving good administration as it has a full majority and not indulge in any misadventure.“We know how to respond politically. We know how to do Operation Hasta (Congress’ symbol). If we do it, you know what will be the consequence,” he told reporters at the party office in Bengaluru.

Ravi said they will not remain silent if Congress tries to do anything unnecessary. “We are not the sort of people who will remain silent. If we do something, you will not be able to get up,” he said. The BJP leader, however, justified Congress and JDS MLAs joining his party in 2019 as BJP had got 104 seats and no party had got the majority in the 2018 Assembly polls. Ravi said Congress is not in a position to keep its senior leaders on good terms. “We know how to build the party and how to protect it. We also know to respond to those who come in our way,” he added.

Meanwhile, DyCM and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar questioned if it is correct if the BJP does it, but wrong if Congress does it? “Everyone knows what BJP had done in Karnataka, MP, and other states and things will happen according to the requirement of the time and the Congress like an ocean,” he added. RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said that even BS Yediyurappa cannot save BJP from sinking as it lacked leadership. Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar said he has no information on former minister Dr K Sudhakar joining Congress.

