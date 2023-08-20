Jumping ship or just testing the waters?

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

Political circles in the state are abuzz with talks of a few BJP MLAs ‘returning’ to Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. That may be part of the Congress’ larger game plan to strengthen its position in the segments where it is weak as it has set itself an ambitious target of winning 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

It is still not clear if Congress has set in motion such a plan or if it is just a part of a carefully crafted strategy to divert attention from issues that have the potential to put the ruling party and the government on the backfoot. The contractors are sulking over the delay in clearing their bills and have set August 31 as the deadline, while the government is facing the wrath of opposition parties as well as farmers for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Cauvery water sharing is a very delicate issue. The government can’t disobey the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s order or afford to antagonise farmers in the state and give an issue to the opposition to beat it with.

Be that as it may, the talks of party-hopping at this juncture defy logic. The Congress with 135 MLAs will not be in a position to offer anything substantial to those returning to the party after four years. A share in power with ministerial berths is ruled out as that could upset the Congress’ plans by stoking disgruntlement among the aspirants within the party. The turncoats too will have to take a huge risk by contesting the bypolls without clear political gains.

For now, it may all be just speculation, or some leaders and parties could be testing the waters. Nothing is clear. But the buzz in political circles has shaken BJP state leaders enough to go into a huddle to keep the legislators together. They held a meeting under the leadership of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. After the meeting, former minister and BJP MLA Munirathna clarified that under no circumstances ST Somashekar, Byrati Basavaraj, K Gopalaiah, or himself will leave BJP and join Congress. But the BJP’s Lingayat strongman did admit that one or two leaders may be thinking on those lines for different reasons, but they will speak to all of them and that no one will leave the party.

In 2019, BJP under the leadership of Yediyurappa formed the government with the help of 17 Congress and JDS MLAs who jumped ship. Most of them won the bypolls as BJP candidates and later became ministers. ST Somashekar, Byrati Basavaraj, Munirathna and K Gopalaiah were among the leaders who resigned from Congress and JDS to help BJP form the government.

Now, Congress is said to be wooing some of them ahead of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Lok Sabha polls. Most of the leaders who had quit Congress and JDS to join BJP four years ago are all big vote-getters with the capability to win elections on their own strength and connect with voters in their assembly segments in Bengaluru. They are likely to play a crucial role in the upcoming civic elections and the Lok Sabha polls In the 2019 elections, BJP won all three Lok Sabha seats in Bengaluru, while Congress’ only Lok Sabha member from Karnataka DK Suresh represents the Bengaluru Rural constituency in the parliament.

The Congress may go to any length to consolidate its position and to create chaos in the opposition to achieve its target, the BJP seems to have taken the current developments as a wake-up call to get its act together and work as an effective opposition, though it is yet to appoint a Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. As BJP eyes a third consecutive term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it cannot afford to ignore Karnataka, which got them 26 seats, including an independent supported by the party in the last election.

Ramu Patil

Senior Associate Editor

ramu@newindianexpress.com

