Scan QR code to pay for entry ticket at Hampi

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: To help tourists avoid queues for entry tickets, the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) introduced a digital QR code ticketing system in Hampi recently. After scanning the QR code, tourists pay the amount using the digital UPI payment method, and immediately get an entry ticket.

When there is a tourist rush, it takes more time to get tickets from the counter, hence, the new digital system was started. Photography and videography charges can also be paid digitally. At present, Vijaya Vittala temple and ASI museum have such a facility. Soon, other monuments will also get such a facility. But getting cellphone network is a big issue in Hampi. So tourists requested the ASI and HWHAMA authorities to address the issue at the earliest.

Senior ASI officials said two months ago, we introduced the QR barcode scan facility to get entry tickets at Vijaya Vittala temple premises. Its helpful to tourists who would otherwise stand in queues to get tickets. Once tourists scan the QR code, they get information regarding the monument and entry fee, and can make the payment. The online ticket can be shown at the entry point.

“In the past four days, after a series of holidays, as many as 20,000 tourist footfall was reported in Hampi. During this time, many used the digital ticket system and entered Vijaya Vittala temple. We are looking at such issues and as per ASI guidelines, we are trying to solve the issue because mobile network is necessary to pay the payment and receive the ticket. As soon as possible, a proper solution will be taken,” he added.

